The beginning of the great pilgrimage of Mecca, with several restrictions
Teams of workers are used to clean and disinfect the area around the Kaaba, the cubical building in the heart of the Great mosque of Mecca towards which to turn the faithful all over the world to pray.
28 July 2020 23h04
Agence France-Presse
MECCA — muslims selected for the hajj begin on Wednesday, the great pilgrimage of Mecca, in a format that is restricted because of the pandemic of novel coronavirus forces including the quarantine, before and after the gathering.
Between 1000 and 10 000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom must participate in the hajj, according to authorities and the media in saudi arabia, is a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million people who have completed this ritual in 2019.
It is one of the five pillars of islam that every believer is supposed to accomplish at least once in his life, if he can afford it.
“We have no concerns about security this year and it comes to protect the pilgrims of the dangers of the pandemic,” stated to the journalists, Khaled ben Qarar Al-Harbi, director of public Safety.
The pilgrims were subject to health checks and placed in quarantine at their arrival in Mecca this week-end. Their baggage have been disinfected, according to images of the official media.
Some pilgrims said they had received electronic bracelets used to monitor their movements.
Unlike the usual and due to pandemic COVID-19, the pilgrims will not be allowed to touch the Kaaba in order to limit the risk of infection, authorities have indicated, saying it had deployed mobile clinics and ambulances on the ground to deal with any eventuality.
About 70 % of the pilgrims are of foreign residents in the kingdom, which has recorded about 270 000 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, one of the highest rates in the Middle East.
They have undergone a screening test prior to arriving at The Mecca and should still observe a quarantine after the pilgrimage.
Each one received a kit containing pebbles sterilized for the ritual of stoning of Satan, disinfectants, masks, a prayer rug, and a white garment without seam called ihram that every pilgrim must wear for the rituals, according to the ministry of Hajj.
Transparent process
The foreign press is not allowed to cover what is usually a media event in the world.
Saudi Arabia has indicated that only a thousand of pilgrims residing in the kingdom would be allowed this year, but according to the local media, their number could reach 10 000.
The selection was criticised, but the minister of the Hajj Mohammad Benten insisted on the transparency of the process, underlining that the determining criterion was the “protection of health” of the participants.
“I was not expecting to be blessed among millions of muslims”, rejoiced the pilgrim emirati Abdullah Al-Kathiri, who has been selected.
“It is an indescribable feeling… as this is my first pilgrimage”, he said in a video of the saudi ministry of Media.
According to the ministry of Hajj, foreign residents from approximately 160 countries have filed their candidature on the internet.
Despite the pandemic, some devotees believe that the pilgrimage is more safe this year, without the crowds or huge which make it a logistical nightmare and increase the risk of fatal accidents.
Each pilgrim spends usually several thousands of dollars, but this year, the saudi government covers most expenses including accommodation and meals, according to some sources.
In normal times, the hajj and umrah related approximately US $12 billion ($16 billion) per year.
The “umrah”, which was suspended in march, is the “little pilgrimage”, which draws in normal time, several tens of thousands of faithful every month, unlike the hajj, which can only be accomplished at specific dates of the lunar calendar islamic.
The restrictions related to the pilgrimage this year will deepen the economic slump of the kingdom, say analysts. Saudi Arabia is already facing a sharp decline in oil prices due to a collapse in global demand and the impact of the pandemic.