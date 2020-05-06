The beneficiary attendants of the private affect their premium of$ 4 / hour
Photo: Jean Francois Badias Associated Press
In the private sector, beneficiary attendants often earn 13 $ to 14 $ per hour.
The orderlies have finally received their bonus COVID-19 of $ 4 per hour in the private residences for seniors, but in the public sector, the situation is more complex, with premiums of 4% and 8%.
The trade unions of employees to the recipients indicated, Wednesday, that, after delays here and there, in some private homes for the elderly, the situation was finally replaced. The premium of $ 4 per hour, which was granted temporarily by Quebec because of the outbreak of coronavirus, was finally paid to the attendants.
The Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), affiliated with the FTQ, which represents the majority of employees in the private sector, it is explained that some homes had even advanced the money to pay the premium to the attendants, after it had been announced by Quebec, ” but this was not the majority “.
He had to wait until the last week, in many cases, for the orderlies in the private sector to be able to finally touch for the first time, this premium of $ 4 per hour.
The prime minister François Legault, himself had said that even at $ 17 an hour, the orderlies were not sufficiently paid for the work they do.
In the public
In the public sector, Québec announced, on 2 April, the premiums of 8% for the workers to intensive care, emergencies, in long-term care and in the screening clinics, and 4 % for other health workers.
The premium of 4 % has been paid to all, have confirmed both the SQEES that the Federation of health and social services, affiliated to the CSN, which represents the majority of employees in the public.
But the additional premium of 4 % (up to 8) has not yet been, since the employer must determine which worker has the right, in which unit of care he was, and for how many hours. The calculations are more laborious, ” says one.
During the announcement, on 2 April, ministers Christian Dubé (Treasure) and Danielle McCann (Health and social Services) had estimated that 69 000 workers should receive the bonus of 8 % and 200 000 of 4 %.
These premiums were to be retroactive to march 13.
In the public sector, the orderlies are gaining 20,55 $ at the first level and up to 22,35 $ the fifth and final level. The training requirements are however higher than in the private sector.