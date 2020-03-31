The best disaster movies of all time, or How to settle down in quarantine
Every night after watching the news these days and you want to include a horror movie, that though as-that to calm down? If that’s you, then examine our selection!
Deserted streets, military trucks with the corpses, unfortunately, the news chronicle will now overshadow any feature film about the disaster. But people, apparently, little real apocalyptic horror. From the first days of the epidemic coronavirus in the top charts streaming entertainment in Germany, and also in global ratings, appear on “the tempest” / “Contagion” (2011) and “Epidemic” / “Outbreak” (1995). What prompted your interest in fictitious stories about the epidemic in the era of this pandemic? Hoping to find screen stories recipes for survival in a real disaster?
Why the audience now wants to see a movie about the disease?
“Fiction can visualize the unimaginable situation,” says the Professor of German of the University of Vienna Eva Horne (Eva Horn). In his book “the Future as a disaster” (“Zukunft als Katastrophe”), she argues that films and novels telling of the disaster, allow the viewer or reader to mentally lose, without being subjected to real risks of unwanted scenarios that have become reality or is yet to come.
“Contagion” by Steven Soderbergh shocking resemblance to the current pandemic. Cough character, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, instantly makes you remember about the symptoms of coronavirus infection. On the way from Hong Kong, the heroine makes a stop in Chicago and spends time in the bar at the airport. The camera holds the viewer’s attention on all those surfaces they touched clearly unhealthy woman: bowl of nuts, with the credit card takes the waiter. Invisible virus – like a torch… With the appearance on the screen of pathologists the viewer just feel the urgent need to wash hands with soap and water and cancel all pending personal meetings.
Movies about disasters begin their apocalyptic history from the moment when it’s too late when the prevention of useless when the state of emergency and it’s time for drastic measures. In the “Epidemic” of German Director Wolfgang Petersen (Wolfgang Petersen), for example, a deadly virus born in a secret military labs and comes back like a boomerang to its treacherous creators many decades later. On this background takes only a few on-screen minutes. The rest of the time allotted in the story of the city, which decided to destroy to stop the epidemic. The salvation of many depends, as usual in Hollywood blockbusters, from conscience and courage separate the few people.
Rinovirus as a measure of prevention
Realistic films about viral disasters are not very many. Pandemic as a rule, serve only as a spectacular backdrop for a cast of criminal, political and melodramatic plots. And this is understandable. It’s not so easy to turn into a screen character invisible virus and to visualize the especially initial stage of the epidemic, when fears are diffuse, abstract threats, and people have no understanding of what even a small personal risk can mean fatal consequences for society as a whole. But this does not mean that cinema succumb to the virus. In contrast, the cinema as visual art with unlimited possibilities to show what in reality even can’t be, willingly uses the “kinky” scenes. For example, horror is replete with virulent monsters. The trend-setter in this genre is the film “night of the living dead” / “Night of the Living Dead”(1968). No one calls it “virus” of the living dead that are concerned with the search of fresh human flesh and blood. But hordes of aggressive zombies – it’s the same virus, massively affecting the living.
Eva horn explains the current increased demand for disaster movies of different genres that they cropped the lack of knowledge about the invisible threat. Epidemic on the screen effect on people, in her opinion, a sedative, because on the couch in front of the TV audience is just an observer: nothing threatens him, he is relieved of the need to act in the face of disaster and can even count on a happy ending.
Movies for people with strong nerves
Everyone decides for himself how useful it will be mental disaster movies in addition to terrible news from the real world. In any case, it helps to know what you can see during the involuntary seclusion in the coming weeks or even months, and what better to give up. We hope that our small selection of films and TV series of epidemics will help you make the right choice.
“Virus” (2013)
In the city there is a new virus, which is transmitted through the respiratory tract and kills within 36 hours after infection. South Korean film “Gamgi” based on the disaster of 2013, caused by the outbreak of “bird flu”.
“28 days later” (2002)
In the horror film “28 Days Later” militant animal rights activists in London released a highly contagious virus that turns people into insane killers. The continuation of the pandemic tell you the sequel “28 weeks later” (2007) and the final film of the trilogy, “28 months later”.
“Doomsday” (2008)
In the Thriller “Doomsday” deadly virus appears in Scotland. Since there’s no cure, the British government dug the infected region of the steel wall and leaves people in the lurch. But decades later, the causative agent appears in London.
“Confrontation” (1994)
His version of the end of the world is outlined and Stephen king’s novel “The Stand”, which was filmed on the same mini-series. The rapidly evolving epidemic is provoking General chaos and brutality of the army and police.
“The wall” (2012)
Survival in solitude and absolute isolation from the outside world shows the eponymous German-Austrian drama “Die Wand”.
“Rain” (2018 – )
A terrible virus spread by rain, destroyed in the Danish TV series “The Rain” most of the population of Scandinavia. Many years later after the disaster, brother and sister get out of the bunker in search of the remnants of civilization. The third and final season of the series from Netflix should be released soon.
“I am legend” (2007)
In the film “I am legend” virus has claimed the lives of half the population of the globe, and the other half turned into vampires. Alive and healthy was only one character will Smith… based On the novel by Richard Matheson “I am legend” filmed “the omega Man” (1971) and “the Last man on Earth” (1964), as well as American post-apocalyptic Comedy series “The Last Man on Earth” (2015-2018).
“12 monkeys” (1995)
In the dystopian “12 Monkeys” character of Bruce Willis who survived the pandemic that wiped out almost all of humanity, goes back in time to prevent a catastrophe. On the basis of the film was shot also in the same series (2015 – 2018).
“World war Z” (2013)
Unknown virus for ten seconds turns the person into a zombie. The character of brad pitt in the Thriller World War Z” in a race against time trying to stop the infection that can completely destroy humanity.
“The walking dead” (2010 -)
For the past ten seasons of the television series “The Walking Dead” a small group of people trying to survive in a zombie Apocalypse.
“The dead don’t die” (2019)
Comedy zombie horror film by Jim Jarmusch “The Dead Don’t Die” the police are disassembling with hordes of zombified locals. The film should not miss also fans of Iggy Pop as one of the zombies and Tom waits in the image of a forest hermit.