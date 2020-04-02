The best tennis player the world has given to combat coronavirus million euros and amused fans of unusual videos

| April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Лучший теннисист мира дал на борьбу с коронавирусом миллион евро и позабавил фанатов необычным видео

The first racket of the world Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has donated to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 million euros. Reporters found that “the Phrase” 32-year-old athlete has transferred the funds to his native country for the purchase of ventilators and other equipment.

Also in social networks, the Serb has posted a funny video which is playing tennis with a frying pan.

He does it at home while in isolation.

Instead of a grid athlete used conventional furniture.

Novak Djokovic wrote, “the Competition never stops!”.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *