The best tennis player the world has given to combat coronavirus million euros and amused fans of unusual videos
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The first racket of the world Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has donated to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 million euros. Reporters found that “the Phrase” 32-year-old athlete has transferred the funds to his native country for the purchase of ventilators and other equipment.
Also in social networks, the Serb has posted a funny video which is playing tennis with a frying pan.
He does it at home while in isolation.
Instead of a grid athlete used conventional furniture.
Novak Djokovic wrote, “the Competition never stops!”.