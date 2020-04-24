The big study: the orchestra of clowns
In <em>The great learning</em>, the clowns use a variety of accessories to become of great foley artists, and musicians.
February 25, 2020 12: 10 pm
Updated at 17h46
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
CRITICAL / While the little ones get a break, the clowns are in session to review these days with Big Beaks in The large study, fun musical theatre, which, as we saw on Tuesday, has passed the test of time.
First proposed by the Théâtre à Tempo in the animation street, the show The great study has gone a long way since its creation in 2008, in the context of the Celebrations of the 400th anniversary of Quebec city. To this day, some 50 000 curious were able to attend the musical feats and effects of these five lads.
Alexis Bourdages-Chabot
The show opens with the entrance of two scientists (Mathieu Rancourt and Sylvain Neault) dressed in lab coats. One will handle the bass, the other the violin at the pavilion. They have the mission to pass a test of’hypersensitivity to sound” with three colorful characters who are more or less clumsy (Benoit Lemay, Olivier Forest and Geneviève Kérouac), which will prove to be of great foley artists, and musicians. Over the course of an examination into several parts, a range of accessories will be used to create a packet melodic or sound environments, when this is not the bodies themselves, who will become instruments.
Among the benefits clown effective and an amazing musical score, the segments more percussion on pots and pans or created using sticks have been particularly fly, Tuesday — The great study of what people loosen up her young audience and at the very least make him want to tap your foot to.
Intended for an audience over the age of 6 to 12 years of age, the show The great study is presented until march 8, at the youth theatre The Big Beaks.