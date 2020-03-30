The birthday of the genius: in the Netherlands the Museum and stole the painting by van Gogh
On the morning of 30 March from the Museum “singer” in Laren (Netherlands) was stolen painting by Vincent van Gogh. It is noteworthy that the crime was committed on the birthday of the artist.
As reported by the NL Times, the kidnappers brought out of the complex picture of “Spring garden”. The hack was carried out at dawn, at 3:15 am, thieves broke into the Museum through the glass door, taking advantage of the fact that it was closed for quarantine because of pandemic coronavirus.
“I am very angry that this happened. This is a huge blow. It is extremely bad, especially in our time,” said Museum Director Jan Rudolph de Lorm.
The stolen painting was loaned for exhibition at the Museum of Groninger. The painting in 1884, it depicts the garden of the Dutch reformed Church in Nuenen where van Gogh’s father was the vicar.
The Director of the Groninger Museum Andreas Blum promised to do everything possible to find a legendary picture and return it to their collections.
Meanwhile, in “the Singer” thinking of how to improve its security system, and called on local residents to help in finding the thieves.