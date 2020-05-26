The Bloc québécois is asking the liberal Party to waive the wage subsidy for its employees

| May 26, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

Le Bloc québécois demande au Parti libéral de renoncer à la subvention salariale pour ses employés

Le Bloc québécois demande au Parti libéral de renoncer à la subvention salariale pour ses employés

The leader of the Bloc Québécois Yves-Francois Blanchet in Ottawa, Sunday

Share

May 26, 2020 11h19

Share

The Bloc québécois is asking the liberal Party to waive the wage subsidy for its employees

Catherine Lévesque

The canadian Press

OTTAWA – The Bloc québécois is asking the liberal Party of Canada to waive the wage subsidy to pay its employees.

But this request does not apply to all parties, federal or provincial, that have applied or are considering to do so.

At a press conference, Tuesday morning, the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet said he was certain that the liberals and the conservatives “don’t need” because of their millions in donations.

The new democrats or greens may be in need of this subsidy, “it is more credible,” said Mr. Blanchet.

The chief bloquiste did not want to comment on the possible use of his former party, the Parti québécois, to the wage subsidy to pay its employees.

On the federal scene, the Bloc is the only party not to have made an application to take advantage of this help from Ottawa. It does not consider more in need.

Mr. Blanchet was also taken to the agreement made between the ndp and the liberals for the return of parliamentary work, which has still not been adopted by the Municipalities.

In his opinion, it is “a big pig” and he accuses them of wanting to “close the Parliament,” neither more nor less.

The Block was excluded from the negotiations on the return of the Parliament because the liberals had refused to respond to its commitments on emergency benefits and the fixed costs of small businesses.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *