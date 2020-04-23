The Bloc québécois wants to extend the wage subsidy to enterprises
The chief bloquiste, Yves-François Blanchet
April 4, 2020 19h43
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Bloc québécois proposes to extend the wage subsidy of 75% is offered to businesses to help them get through the crisis of the COVID-19.
In a letter sent to the prime minister Justin Trudeau, the leader bloquiste, Yves-François Blanchet, the prompt to “consider the addition to the wage subsidy of a percentage”, which would cover a share of the fixed costs of operation during the suspension of the activities of the companies.
“In fact, SMES in quebec and canada must bear the recurring expenses that the crisis does not suspend. These expenses are undermining the financial viability of many companies”, said Mr. Blanchet in writing.
In addition to the wage subsidy, the federal government has presented the report of emergency for small businesses and non-profit organizations to help them cover their operating costs. Eligible organizations can obtain an interest-free loan of 40 000 $ – 10 000$ which may be non-refundable.
“The income that lose those industries, shops and services during the crisis will not return in general. Therefore, it is risky for these companies to replace cash generated from sales by cash obtained through credit,” says Mr. Blanchet, who adds that this added support during the recovery activities can be “a real danger”.
A Parliament reduced should be reconvened to adopt emergency measures for businesses. The wage subsidy program must be implemented within three to six weeks.