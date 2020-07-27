The blockbuster Tenet in cinemas on the 26th of August in Quebec
The film big-budget <em>Tenet </em>director Christopher Nolan (photo), was finally released on 26 August.
Share
July 27, 2020 15h13
Share
The blockbuster Tenet in cinemas on the 26th of August in Quebec
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The film big-budget, Tenet ‘s director Christopher Nolan, was finally released on August 26 internationally, including in Quebec, before the United States, where the film’s not going to happen in a limited number of rooms only in early September.
This is the fourth release date announced by studio Warner Bros., who had initially set July 17, but has had to postpone the deadline of 31 July, and then August 12, before you choose the 26, to cause a worsening of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Tenet will be visible in more than 70 countries from this date, of which most of the countries of Europe, Canada, Australia and South Korea, according to a statement sent Monday to the AFP.
For the United States, Warner Bros. if is left for a few more days and table also on the important holiday weekend of labor day, with a release on Thursday, 3 September.
Most of the theatres of the country are now closed.
The largest chain of cinemas in the United States, AMC, has recently pushed back its reopening progressive between mid-August and the end of August, no specific date, compared to the end of July up here.
Espionage Film incorporating supernatural elements, Tenet is in line with the works of Christopher Nolan, whose film the spectacular and innovative design has made it one of the filmmakers of the most popular in the world.
From Memento to Dunkirk, passing through the trilogy of Batman, the director has created a universe that attracts the public.
With a colossal budget of$ 205 Million, according to several u.s. media, the Tenet is for the main actor John David Washington, the son of actor Denzel Washington.