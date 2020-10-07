The informal exchange rate rises two pesos compared to Tuesday's close and stands at $ 154 for sale and $ 148 for purchase.

The blue dollar rises two pesos this Wednesday and stands at $ 154 for sale and $ 148 for purchase in the main Buenos Aires caves.

The MEP dollar or Stock Exchange , which allows you to acquire foreign currency with the purchase and sale of bonds in the local market, rises 0.60% this Wednesday and stands at $ 141.04 . While the cash with liqui , which is used to extract dollars from the country, falls 0.60% this Wednesday after hitting record figures on Tuesday and stands at $ 151.61.

The official dollar , for its part, remains at $ 82.72 for sale and $ 76.72 for purchase. With the surcharge of 30% of the PAIS tax and the 35% advance of Earnings, the savings or tourist dollar reaches $ 136.49.

Last week the Central Bank implemented new exchange policy measures and accelerated the devaluation of the official dollar, putting aside the strategy of the 'crawling peg' by which it applied daily devaluations of a few cents.

After the new exchange restrictions applied by the Central Bank, the blue dollar and financial dollars soared. Furthermore, the monetary authority has not been able to stop the fall in reserves despite the large number of people who can no longer access the savings dollar.

Country risk , the JP Morgan indicator that measures the extra interest rate that Argentina would pay if it could borrow, falls 0.6% this Wednesday and stands at 1,366 basis points.