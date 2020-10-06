The parallel price of the North American currency rose two pesos and closed the day at $ 152, its all-time high. Cash with liquidation also continues to grow.

The blue dollar , the parallel price of the North American currency, rose two pesos this Tuesday and closed the day at $ 152, its all-time high. In this way, the illegal dollar continues to rise, leaving behind its previous record of $ 150.

On the other hand, the cash with settlement (CCL) , whose operation culminates in coincidence with the closing of the stock market activity, advances 1.7%, to $ 152.12 and at the moment exceeds its record value. The so-called MEP dollar (Stock Exchange dollar) recorded an increase of 0.4%, at $ 141.29 per unit, which also reached a new maximum price.

The price of the dollar for sale to the public closed today at $ 82.72 on average, with a rise of eight cents compared to the close of the day before. Thus, the “solidarity” dollar with the 30% surcharge – contemplated in the PAIS Tax -, marked an average of $ 107.53 per unit.

With the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, the average value was $ 136.49.

In the wholesale segment , the US currency advanced 10 cents and ended the round at $ 77.11.

When analyzing the operations of the day, Gustavo Quintana, PR Corredores de Cambio analyst, indicated that the monetary entity “alternated sales and purchases”, in a round in which it recovered part of what was sold at the end of the session.

Quintana estimated that the Central's intervention today was for between 15 and 20 million dollars.

“The North American currency fluctuated in time with the official interventions. Central sales were correcting price rises, limiting the movements until finishing in today's adjustment ”, he explained.

The volume traded in the cash segment was US $ 181 million and US $ 39 million were registered in the MAE futures sector.