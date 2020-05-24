The cases are very difficult for Jie Xu, who manages the motel Le Luxembourg, boulevard Hamel.
The blues motels [PHOTOS]
They can be found on the grands boulevards, in the outskirts of cities. The family getaway and the itinerant workers have made it their place of choice to spend a night at an affordable price. Couples, formal or informal, in search of discretion to attend on the occasion.
The motels, these establishments born of the american culture and the democratization of the automobile in the years 60 and 70, are being hit hard by the COVID-19, but nurture the hope of a recovery summer saving. The condition of the premises.
Jie Xu, owner of The Motel le Luxembourg, on the boulevard Hamel in L’ancienne-Lorette, has not the heart to laugh the last two months. Business is almost at a standstill. Its turnover has dropped from 75% to 80% since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Look in the parking lot. How do you see cars?” Not much. “One is me, another is the maid, and the other is a client. I have some clients who do not have a car or who are parties at work.”
Mask glued to the face, Jie Xu — “you can call me Jesus, it is easier to say…” — explains that it is primarily the workers who help keep the head out of the water in these difficult times. “I also have people who have bought a condo, but cannot move in because the work is not finished.”
Arrived in Quebec, there are a dozen years, “Jesus” works like a devil in holy water to meet its financial obligations. He has chosen not to close during the health crisis. “I can’t. I bought the motel a year ago. I have big payments to make. Most of my employees are at home. Either I work 18 hours a day, seven days a week, as I do, or I farm and it is the bankruptcy.”
The young owner has against the municipal taxes that are a burden. “I’ve had an increase of 28 % this year. It is amazing. The value of the land has not changed, but the building, yes. We don’t make any big renovations, then logically, it should decrease. The City does what it wants…”, lance-t-he, vexed. For the moment, only the federal loan of$ 40,000 can put a little balm on his financial situation.