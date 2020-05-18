The bluesman american Lucky Peterson died
Lucky Peterson, here at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2015, has been the victim of a “massive stroke”.
WASHINGTON — the musician of The american blues Lucky Peterson died suddenly Sunday at 55 years in a hospital of Dallas in the State of Texas, announced his family on the social networks.
“It is with immense sorrow that we announce the death of Lucky Peterson,” said a statement published in French and in English on the page Facebook of the artist.
“He was at home when he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, in a critical state. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to revive him”, according to his relatives.
Aged only 55 years, Lucky Peterson has been the victim of a “massive stroke”, according to journalist and music critic of French Alex Dutilh.
Guitarist, organist and singer, Judge Kenneth Peterson, his real name, was a renown figure in the blues scene and jazz, which occurs regularly in festivals, including the Festival d’été de Québec, which he had visited last year.
His last album 50 Just Warming Up ! is released in 2019 under the French label Jazz Village.