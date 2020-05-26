The blur persists in NURSING homes on the way to refresh the residents
Quebec provided to equip the CHSLD of air-conditioning units, but the plan was to deploy from the month of June only, has explained the minister of Health, Danielle McCann.
Jeanne Corriveau,
Lisa-Marie Gervais,
Marie-Michele Sioui
in Quebec city
May 25, 2020
- Quebec
So that a great heat during the coming days, the blur persists on measures to deploy to relieve the residents of the CHSLD. Without clear guidelines of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the managers of the institutions are left to themselves and will have to manage on a case-by-case basis.
It is the end of the day, Monday, the INSPQ has finally released a “notice of acting” highly anticipated by the managers of the NURSING homes. But rather than tell them what to do to relieve the residents in front of the heat wave early, he leaves them to decide whether or not they can use air conditioners mobile or fans on foot in their establishments. No specific data exists regarding the use of these devices in the context of the coronavirus, it is.
“In the absence of evidence and in the light of the literature consulted, the decision to use these devices in the bedroom and in a unit where users are suspected or confirmed to be suffering from the COVID-19 are housed must be submitted locally to a risk assessment to determine if the advantages outweigh the disadvantages of the use of these devices,” says the notice. “The benefits of convenience versus the safety of users and staff must be closely analyzed,” adds the INSPQ.
The INSPQ formula, however, some recommendations, such as to prevent the flow of air of these devices is oriented toward the face of the users and stop the fans in case of medical intervention or during sterile procedures.
During the day of Monday, several CHSLD du Québec had said to the Duty that they were anxiously awaiting the guidance to know what he would be allowed to use to relieve the residents from the intense heat, which is announced in the next few days.
Other NURSING homes, particularly in the east of Montreal, said they wanted to know if it would be possible to move the elderly in the common areas that are air-conditioned. Because in these times of pandemic, where the distancing is called for, the thing is a problem. At least, 97 % of the ltc facility would have areas “where there is more than freshness,” according to what was said by the prime minister François Legault in a press conference today.
Plan ahead
Quebec already planned for the equipping NURSING homes with air-conditioning units, but the plan was to deploy from the month of June only, has explained the minister of Health, Danielle McCann. “It’s getting a little take it up with a heat wave in the month of may, which is not very common, but we have a plan. […] We are going to get ahead of it. It’s going to accelerate “, she said.
Like many NURSING homes are run-down and that their electrical systems could not support additional load, Québec intends to make use of generators to power air conditioners installed in the windows of the rooms, explained the minister.
Ms. McCann has also said to juggle with the ability to create ” zones of freshness “, which are separate for the residents who received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, said that instructions would be given to the regional authorities of the health network ” to ensure that patients do not suffer from heat.”
“We will do everything that will be possible,” he said, highlighting that other solutions could be put in place to relieve the elderly during a heat wave when he answered a question on the possible use of hotels to house people who are vulnerable or elderly.
The cost of the residents
The CIUSSS of the eastern Townships, it is specified that each of the CHSLD of the territory has at least one sector is air-conditioned, either a common area or hallway. However, residents wishing to have the air conditioning in their room can provide air conditioners portable which are often purchased by members of their families.
However, it is precisely this that has lamented in recent days in several media by the president of the Council for the protection of the sick, Paul Brunet. He found it “insulting” that the families have to pay to cool off and intends to turn to the courts to put pressure on the government.
For the time being, several facility managers have mentioned that they were going to be careful to properly hydrate residents and the use of dehumidifiers.