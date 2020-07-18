The blur surrounding the Tokyo Games persists
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini Agence France-Presse
Ninth IOC president, Thomas Bach had been olympic champion in team foil at the Games of Montreal (Canada) in 1976.
The president of the international olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, is focused on Friday, candidate for re-election in 2021, assuming that there was currently no “solution” clear for the olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, given that the olympic movement is hit by the coronavirus.
At the opening of the 136th session of the IOC, held a video-conference, the German Thomas Bach (66 years), elected in 2013 for eight years, has indicated his desire to continue at the head of olympism by presenting themselves the next year for a second term half (presidents are elected for a term of eight years renewable once for four years).
“If you, members of the IOC, you want to, I’m ready for a second mandate as president of the IOC to continue to serve you and the olympic movement that we love so much four more years,” said Thomas Bach to the members of the powerful institution.
His re-election in the spring of 2021 (a second session of the IOC will take place during the Games) should not suffer from contesting, despite a few criticisms in-house on its mode of management is sometimes considered authoritarian.
The Canadian Dick Pound, a relatively forlorn, is one of the only official opposition, and the German benefits from the system of co-optation of members of the IOC : approximately half (55) of the voters of the future president, joined the IOC since 2014, that may feel grateful to their president.
Ninth IOC president, Thomas Bach had been olympic champion in team foil at the Games of Montreal (Canada) in 1976. He had started his engagement in sports policy by becoming a spokesperson for the athletes from West Germany to be able to play the Games of Moscow in 1980, eventually boycotted by the country to protest against the military intervention of the USSR in Afghanistan, in December 1979.
“An important step “
The term of Thomas Bach, the balance sheet, for the moment, little contested, is turned upside-down for several months, as well as the whole of international sport, by the pandemic of novel coronavirus.
The health crisis has already forced the IOC to the report of the Tokyo Games of summer 2020 summer 2021, a first in peace time. The pandemic failed not (at least 590, 000 deaths and 13.8 million cases, according to the account of the AFP on Friday to 12 h 00 GMT), it is now threatening the great mass of the sports in the world even in 2021.
“Nobody knows what it will look like the world in July and August. It is for this reason that we need to prepare for several scenarios […] the priority remains the health of all the participants “, said Thomas Bach.
“There is no solution today “, he then admitted in a press conference compared to the softness that prevails on the global health situation.
Asked about a scenario of OJ without spectators, Thomas Bach responded that it was ” one of the scenarios that we have to imagine […], but this is not what we want. We want the stadiums full of enthusiastic fans. “
“These olympic Games could be an important step for the whole world “, he added.
The organizing committee of japanese has benefited from the IOC session to make a point about his preparations, and announced that the plan “measures, anti-COVID” will begin in the fall, with a focus on the conditions of entry on the territory, the transport and the housing of thousands of participants and followers of the Games.
The organisers have also indicated that they have been able to book all of the sites originally planned for the summer of 2021, including the olympic village, and that the sports program would remain unchanged.
Coe a new member of the IOC
The IOC also approved on Friday the nomination of the British Sebastian Coe, chairman of the international athletics Federation, after the latter has been hampered by a potential conflict of interest as head of a consulting company specialized in the field of sport, MSC.
The double olympic champion in the 1500 m has changed his / her status within the company, officer, operational to non-operational, and its application has been widely approved (77 votes in favour, 8 against, 6 abstentions).
The other four new IOC members were greeted Friday : princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud of saudi Arabia, Cuban Maria Caridad Colon Ruenes, olympic champion in the javelin in 1980, the Croatian Kolinda would grabar-Kitarovic, president of the Republic of Croatia from 2015 to 2020, and the Mongolian Battushig Batbold.