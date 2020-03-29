The “bond girl” Ana de Armas was photographed for Vogue
31-year-old actress Ana de Armas has participated in the fashion photo shoot.
The premiere of the new film about James bond “No time to die” had to be postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus, which means that we will see Daniel Craig and new bond girl Ana de Armas not in the same photo shoot ahead of the start of the rental.
Spanish Vogue stylists chose for Ana asymmetrical crop top with an architectural draped pink skirt.
Followers of Ana, in addition to the showy appearance of actress under photo discuss it recently became apparent romance with actor Ben Affleck. “Ben Affleck lucky,” “It Ben was shot?”,” Look good, great that you are together” — write it.
@vogue_spain 🌸 Abril 2020
Recall that Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer garner. The couple divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and the birth of three children. Behind the Ana also has a marriage. Her husband was actor mark Clotet.