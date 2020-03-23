The “bond girl” Olga Kurylenko showed a rare photo of 4-year-old son

40-year-old actress rarely shares her personal staff.

Olga Kurylenko is actively engaged in the social network, but prefer to share them in the main personnel and almost not allow followers privacy.

But a few hours ago on mother’s Day in the UK one of the performers of the role of the bond girls has published a rare photo of 4-year-old son Alexander. Olga is embodied in a medical mask: the other day she told me that she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Happy mother’s Day! I think I have fully recovered. Briefly about the course of the disease: In the first week I was very bad and I almost always lay with a high fever and slept a lot. I slept 12 hours a night and then another 3-4 hours a day! Lifting was hard. The fatigue is crazy. Headache wild. In the second week the temperature is fully gone and there was a light cough. The fatigue remained. Now almost no any symptoms. Just a little cough in the morning, but then it completely goes to all day. I now enjoy relaxing and spending time with my son. Hold on!” — posted by Olga (approx. edit: spelling and punctuation of the author saved).

We will remind that the son of Olga had a baby with her ex-lover max Benice. By the way, recently it became known that another novel Kurylenko over. The actress broke up with her boyfriend-actor 31-year-old Ben Chicken. The couple has been together for more than three years.