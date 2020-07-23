The borough of Lachine farm three swimming pools and a paddling pool until further notice
Photo: David Afriat Archives The Duty
The borough of Lachine announced on Wednesday the closure, until further notice, swimming pools parks, Kirkland, Michel-Ménard and LaSalle, as well as the wading pool in the park LaSalle.
After the borough of Verdun, it is the turn of the Lachine to close pools due to a case of COVID-19 among his rescuers. An operation of screening was undertaken with all staff.
The borough of Lachine announced on Wednesday the closure, until further notice, swimming pools parks, Kirkland, Michel-Ménard and LaSalle, as well as the wading pool in the park LaSalle.
A member of the team of rescuers, who worked at the pool in the park Kirkland on 18 and 20 July, has been infected by the COVID-19. This person has had “contacts with other rescuers,” says the City of Montreal, in an e-mail. “The complete disinfection of the facilities of Lachine is in progress and the rescuers have also been tested “, adds the City.
The borough of Verdun has also closed pre-emptively on Wednesday, swimming pools Arthur-Therrien and the Fountain following a positive diagnosis to the COVID-19 a person of the entourage close to a lifeguard, who worked from Sunday July 19 until Tuesday 21 July.
All of the rescuers, in contact with the employee, have been tested. The facilities have also been disinfected. The two pools were finally reopened Thursday.