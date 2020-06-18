The boss of Netflix gives$ 120 Million to universities black
Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix, and his wife Patty Quillin will award $ 120 million to universities, traditionally black
Share
17 June 2020 21h53
Updated at 23h27
Share
The boss of Netflix gives$ 120 Million to universities black
AFP
Agence France-Presse
SAN FRANCISCO — Reed Hastings, founder of Netflix, and his wife Patty Quillin will award $ 120 million to universities, traditionally black, they announced Wednesday.
“We both received the privilege of a fine education and we want to help more students, particularly students of color, to receive the same excellent start in life,” they said in a statement.
At a time when hundreds of thousands of protesters marched to the United States for weeks to denounce the police violence, and more broadly, the systemic racism, many companies have publicly taken action in support of the movement “Black Lives Matter”.
The $ 120 million will be divided equally between Spelman, Morehouse College, the two universities in Atlanta, and the United Negro College Fund.
“We both received the privilege of a fine education and we want to help more students, particularly students of color, to receive the same excellent start in life ”
—
Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix, and his wife Patty Quillin
They should allow the funding of scholarships for four years to dozens of new students over the next ten years.
These universities “have spectacular results, and yet they are disadvantaged in terms of financial donations. The capital whites are generally attributed predominantly to institutions white, which perpetuates the separation of capital,” notes the couple.
Apple has recently launched an initiative with $ 100 million for the fight against systemic racism, and Google will pay 275 million to help artists black on YouTube, to participate in the financing of small business in african-american and other projects to support the community.