The boss of the MLB ensures that the season will continue despite the pandemic
According to Rob Manfred, there is no question of stopping the baseball season in spite of several cases of COVID-19 these past few weeks.
August 2, 2020 7: 35 am
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — “We play” : the commissioner of major League baseball north american (MLB) Rob Manfred has assured Saturday that the season would continue in spite of several cases of coronavirus and matches that are postponed, after a recovery in camera but without the “bubble” of health.
After the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, the tower of the St. Louis Cardinals of unfortunate cases, positive… and see, accordingly, in the month three of its matches postponed.
Friday and Saturday, the results of the tests have revealed that three-players and several members of the staff of the Cardinals were positive to the COVID-19.
Result, it is the whole of the series of three matches planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Milwaukee Brewers that was postponed, in addition to several other reports since the beginning of the season MLB, 23 July, with four months of delay because of the pandemic.
But the boss of the MLB has argued : “One plays”, in spite of everything. “I’m not a lâcheur as a general rule and there is no reason to stop [the season] now. We have had to be flexible, but it is manageable”, he said to ESPN.
Unlike the NBA, which was resumed on 30 July in the bubble of Disney World in Florida, the MLB has opted for the matches behind closed doors at home and outside, forcing the club to travel across the United States. A decision criticised by health experts, while the pandemic is uncontrolled in the country.
The frankness of the Marlins said 20 people tested positive and has not played since last weekend, as the Phillies.
But the MLB announced Saturday that the Phillies rejoueraient as of Monday in the New York Yankees and the Marlins would resume Tuesday at Baltimore.
However, the player of Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain has decided that he would no longer play in 2020, mimicking several stars who have declined to take part in the championship, as pitcher Los Angeles Dodgers, David Price.
“With all the uncertainty and the unknowns that surround our sport at the moment, I feel that this is the best decision for me, my wife and our three children,” said Lorenzo Cain.