The boy of six years, which is the subject of an Amber alert is found safe and sound

| June 28, 2020 | News | No Comments

Le garçon de six ans faisant l'objet d'une alerte Amber est retrouvé sain et sauf

28 June 2020 14: 21

The canadian Press

The police said that the boy of 6 years who was the subject of an Amber alert in southern Ontario has been found safe and sound.

The authorities have launched the alert Sunday afternoon, after receiving reports of a child abduction in St. Catharines, Ontario.

They added that a suspect is in custody.

The police said that it will provide updates with more information on the incident later in the day.

Le Soleil

