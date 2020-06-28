The boy of six years, which is the subject of an Amber alert is found safe and sound
June 28, 2020
28 June 2020 14: 21
The canadian Press
The police said that the boy of 6 years who was the subject of an Amber alert in southern Ontario has been found safe and sound.
The authorities have launched the alert Sunday afternoon, after receiving reports of a child abduction in St. Catharines, Ontario.
They added that a suspect is in custody.
The police said that it will provide updates with more information on the incident later in the day.