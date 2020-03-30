The bride of Viktor Pavlik admitted that he is not against doing
What don’t like about yourself Catherine Repacholi?
Young bride Victor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi, which previously said about who’s threatening her, admitted that he didn’t mind doing. The girl initiated the discussion with the podeschi in Instagram-stories. One of podeschi asked a question about rhinoplasty.
“The nose in any case not to touch will not. I don’t like the look of girls with noses. But later some make lift — not against it”, the bride confessed musician.
The girl also admitted that she and Victor had temporarily suspended preparations for the wedding due to the coronavirus. Quarantined couple engaged in the work, and in his free time resting at home.