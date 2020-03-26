The bride of Viktor Pavlik said, who’s threatening her

Catherine admitted, what kind of relationship she has with her father bankrupt.

Recently visit the young bride of the singer Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi there was a phrase “the House where not destined to live.” Why she wrote it, it became known in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.

The bride of Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi told the details of the financial situation of his father.

“It’s my dad’s house. Unfortunately, he became bankrupt, mortgaged the house to the Bank, and we took it. Mother in the apartment, and dad – don’t know where” – confessed Catherine Repacova.

To remain without a roof over your head is not the only problem in her life. It turns out that the native people from time to time reminds himself, threatening his daughter.

“He was not okay with the psyche. He hates his kids, trying to take everything we have. He calls mother crazy. Writes her to the Prosecutor’s office, finds some documents from 10 years ago, trying in some way to blame. A healthy person wouldn’t do that”, – said the father of Catherine Repacova.

The parents of Catherine Repacholi before it was a common thing, now the father is trying to blame her and threatens the children.