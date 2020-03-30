The British boxer is suspended from fighting because of a video on how to beat women in quarantine
World champion Billy Joe Saunders was a prank and lost the license.
The world champion under version WBO in the super Middleweight division, Billy Joe Saunders ended up in a scandal. British boxer temporarily denied a Boxing license because of his videos.
The British Boxing Council has officially suspended Saunders. The period of suspension is still unknown.
Saunders has published in network video, which, standing in front of a punching bag, talked about how to beat women.
“The coronavirus is a serious problem, and we go into quarantine. If your woman yells at you, you try to be patient and calm, but after six days can not stand the nerves.
A woman may suddenly approach you and start to show aggression. You may not have cleaned the dishes from the table, or clearly something upset her. When a woman approaches you, you try not to dissolve the hands. But then she says something, you suddenly explode and hit her in the jaw. At this point she will be scared and you will take a moment and hit another left,” – said Saunders in the video.
Boxer later apologized on Twitter:
“I’m sorry. My deed has no justification. It was a very bad joke. I do not accept domestic violence in any circumstances,” wrote Saunders.
He also noted that it will list 25 thousand pounds to the charity Fund, which assists victims of domestic violence. In addition, Saunders admitted that he now receives letters in which he “wish death”.