The brothel

Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
Number of deaths per million capita in Europe. In full the kind of chart that is seen by hundreds, and which does, in fact, not say something
April 26, 2020 4: 00
SCIENCE DAILY / We see happen every day, and the masses : graphs, tables, figures comparing the number of people with the COVID-19 in several countries of the world. Or the number of dead. Or the number of healings. It doesn’t matter. Everyone is doing it, log in via radios and tvs, up to the governments and health agencies, not to mention the quidams on Facebook. And everyone should stop.
The first rule in statistics is that one must compare apples with apples. This is also why a lot of people have ceased in recent weeks — with good reason — compare the “laboratory-confirmed cases” because their number is too dependent on the screening efforts, and that these vary too much from one country to the other. The count of cases does not advise, therefore, not so much on the progression of the disease in various countries, but was rather, in large part, to differences in screening strategies. Not very interesting.
Because of this, many are those who have turned to the curves of death, regarded as a more objective indicator and thereby allowing for better comparisons. Which is a priori full of good sense, but in truth not as much (but really not) that there seems.
At the base, the reflex of compare is far from being bad, to notice it. After all, a number alone, it’s not saying much. 146 deaths per million inhabitants in Québec, is that it is little, medium or a lot ? If we only have this rate, it is not possible to say. But if we know that the canadian average, and Germany is about 60 per million, than the United States are as we to 146, and that France, Italy and Spain are all above 300, then we have a small idea of where Quebec is located.
It is for this reason that almost nobody has statistics only. It is the place coast-to-coast to put it into context, to give points of comparison. And I repeat, it is in theory an excellent reflex. Except that in practice, when one looks at these statistics more closely, one quickly realizes that they are collected in a way so different that almost none of these comparisons can not have the slightest use. Even worse, all of these charts and tables showing the curves of several countries to give the illusion of a context, the illusion that we can get something out of, whereas this is not the case at all. The deaths are recorded in so many different ways that the result is — pardon the rudeness, there is just no other words — a mess of methodological without a name.
Hold, as I wrote recently, the Quebec counts as a “death linked to the COVID-19” anyone who has the COVID-19 at the time of his death, that the coronavirus was the cause or not (for example, a patient who died of a ruptured aneurysm but who would test positive would be included in the stats). In Ontario, only cases where the death certificate mentions the COVID-19 as a cause of death are counted. This, therefore, is not comparable. And it doesn’t improve the international, including the following examples :
– France does not take into account that deaths in hospital and in “long-term care facilities” (residences for the elderly), but it does not necessarily require a positive test : in the long-term care facilities, as soon as a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the laboratory, all the people from the same residence who show symptoms (cough and fever) at the time of their death are then considered “dead of the COVID”. As of Friday, there was about 22 000 deaths in the Hexagon [https://bit.ly/2xV8aET].
– Germany, it, has not yet 6000 deaths, but… can we really say that this is less than in France ? The country of Angela Merkel account of the death, where the COVID-19 is mentioned among the causes (direct or indirect), regardless of where the death occurred, but only the laboratory-confirmed cases are recorded, explained recently Release.
– The official report of Belgium is horrible at nearly 570 deaths per million inhabitants, it is ahead of even Italy and Spain (around 450/million). But here, in Belgium, of all deaths in homes that are suspected to be caused by the COVID-19 are included in the statistics, with or without a test. Mine nothing, it can add a lot of the event : 16 April, for example, the country reported 289 deaths linked to the coronavirus, but only 30 % had been tested…
– In England… well, in England, the department of Health only counts deaths in hospital, while the national Bureau of statistics, the… account of two different ways : “is caused by the COVID-19” when the death certificate mentions the coronavirus in the cause, and “involving the COVID” when the disease is simply mentioned, it is a cause or not.
One could extend this list for a long time, but the message is already clear, I think : ideally, it would all stop putting apples and oranges in the same graphics. Because at the risk of repeating myself, no, it does not give the context, it just gives the false impression that one can compare the countries between themselves. Judging by the amount of people I see daily on my social networks and in my email, which conclude, from these comparisons, that “such country has taken the right decisions” and “such a strategy works better than the other”, the main result is clearly more of the confusion of contextualization.
These curves do not really make it possible to follow the evolution of the disease in a given country (therefore comparisons in time, not in space).
* * * * *
You have to ask questions about the world that surrounds you ? They concern physics, biology or any other discipline, our journalist will be happy to answer them. To our eyes, there is no “silly question”, no matter “too small” to be interesting ! Then write to us at : jfcliche@lesoleil.com.