The “bubble of the Atlantic” now open
The Confederation bridge between New Brunswick and Île-du-Prince-Édouard, on Friday morning
July 3, 2020 11h24
The canadian Press
SAINT-JEAN, T.-N.-L. – Shortly after that the four Atlantic provinces had lifted the travel restrictions in the region, early Friday, heavy traffic has been reported between the provinces.
Residents of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward island can now visit one of the other three provinces without isolation for 14 days after their arrival.
Video clips of the Confederation bridge showed a constant stream of vehicles heading to the island after midnight, when the restrictions have been lifted.
In the morning, photos are shared on social networks show the prime minister of Île-du-Prince-Édouard, Dennis King, to greet travelers to the toll booths of the bridge, on the side of its province. The tourists were also delivering bags of potatoes containing a selection of products from the island.
Images taken at the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick show long queues of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles.
The queue to enter Nova Scotia at 8 a.m. was causing a slowdown in the movement of approximately 15 minutes. But the queue in the reverse path was much longer, stretching for several kilometers.
The first ministers of Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick have suggested that restrictions could soon be lifted for visitors from the rest of Canada, if all goes well.
Some residents have criticized this “bubble of the Atlantic”, fearing that the new coronavirus does not appear in the region, but public health officials encourage people to trust the science behind the decision and to follow the directives of health.
Marine Atlantic, which operates the ferry between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, said he had received 3000 bookings since the announcement of the plan.
The company says that it will gradually increase the number of passengers allowed on the ferry over the weeks.