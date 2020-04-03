The bus drivers are demanding to be better protected
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
Passengers in montreal have had to enter their bus by the back door, Monday, at the request of drivers.
The bus drivers of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) feel that they should be better protected against the sars coronavirus. Dissatisfied with the inaction of their employer, some have taken the lead and put stickers on their buses in order to invite the passengers to use the rear door of their vehicle to climb aboard.
In the last few days, the bus drivers of Montreal have claimed the implementation of a series of measures as the pandemic progresses. In addition to force passengers to enter through the rear doors, they have requested that the right front seat of the bus is no longer used and that in-vehicle passengers are held at a distance of one metre for drivers. They also want the perception to be suspended and they can wear gloves and masks in some cases.
“We want to protect the service, protect the public and we will provide the service for the duration of the crisis. However, to do that, he will need to feel security, ” argued Renato Carlone, the president of the Union of bus drivers and operators of the metro at the STM. “The prime minister has spoken of the “guardian angels” to describe the employees ‘ health, but it feels forgotten because it is we who bring this world to hospitals. “
It has been argued that the discussions with the employer had not allowed us to come to an agreement regarding the protection measures to implement. “We are left to ourselves. But I don’t think that they will say no longer, ” advance Renato Carlone.
Stickers
By mid-day Monday, some drivers, with the support of their union, have taken the initiative to affix stickers on the front door of the vehicle in order to force the users to use the one located to the rear.
Drivers of the Société de transport de Laval (STL) have also raised signs demanding passengers that they go up by the back door. “This is an initiative put in place by the drivers’ union. The STL has not declared free on its network “, has insisted the transport company in a press release.
Operators of subway and station attendants are worried about having to interact with users without masks or gloves. Their union requests that they don’t have to get out of their houses and that they can contact 911 for assistance.
The STM has refused to comment on the demands of drivers on Monday.
During his daily press conference to update on the pandemic the COVID-19, the prime minister François Legault has pointed out that traffic had fallen considerably in the transport, including in the Montreal metro. “There is not any reason for concern. It is important to leave them open “, he said about the collective transport network.