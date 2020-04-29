The business community welcomes the plan to relaunch the quebec economy
The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec considers that it was crucial to reopen the construction projects other than residential, in order to catch up with the delays for many infrastructure projects, announced by press release the president and chief executive officer Charles Billion.
28 April 2020 17: 30
Share
The business community welcomes the plan to relaunch the quebec economy
The canadian Press
Share
MONTREAL — The reactions coming from all directions following the announcement of a new stage of the plan déconfinement progressive of the québec economy. The business community was particularly enthusiastic, but remember that the companies still need help.
Two weeks ago, prime minister François Legault had completed the first step of revival of economic activities in restarting including residential construction sites.
We had also given the green light to the revival of the mining, services, car mechanics and all that surrounds landscaping.
The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) spoke of an announcement “highly anticipated” and “positive signal” for the economy, especially for retail trade, which represents 480 000 jobs in the province.
In addition, the FCCQ considers that it was crucial to reopen the construction projects other than residential, in order to catch up with the delays for many infrastructure projects, announced by press release the president and chief executive officer Charles Billion.
Even the sound of a bell at the Association of road builders and heavy construction du Québec, which speaks of “relief” for the civil engineering and highways. According to it, a prolonged delay could have significant consequences on the end of the season, since it is already very short due to the cold weather.
To the board of trade of metropolitan Montréal, welcomes also the strategy of déconfinement progressive in a favorable manner, even if the city is going to have to wait a bit longer.
“It was essential that the government gives adequate notice to the companies and the workers so that they can prepare,” said president and ceo, Michel Leblanc.
Financial assistance
If the opportunity to re-launch their business is the happiness of the businesses, they take all the same to remind the government that they need help to adapt to the new requirements of hygiene.
The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec is calling for a financial assistance to cover part of the costs of the new health standards.
“In some cases, such as for the sectors of agribusiness, manufacturing and construction companies will altogether redevelop and renovate the premises and their work positions as well as their production lines,” notes the ceo of the FCCQ, Charles Millard, who pointed out that the level of indebtedness of the companies is already high.
“This new reality will also require the addition of human resources to attend to inputs and outputs of the stores sector of the retail trade, and worsen the pressure to recruit the workforce they need,” he adds.
To Mr. Millard, the announcements from the federal government for student aid may also be “harmful” because they represent a large workforce to a part-time basis.
On the side of the Chamber of commerce of metropolitan Montreal, there is concern for areas of activity that will have to wait a long time before we can expect a raise.
“We ask the governments of Quebec and Canada to announce quickly the assistance measures that will be deployed to these sectors”, argues its president Michel Leblanc in giving examples of the hotels, restaurants, cultural venues and the event industry.
A concern shared by the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ). If he is satisfied with the progressive reopening of the economy, the CPQ is that we do not forget the sectors forced to stop for even longer, and that aid measures are deployed.
“It was essential that the government gives adequate notice to the companies and the workers so that they can prepare. ”
—
Michel Leblanc,president and chief executive officer of the board of trade of metropolitan Montreal
Health first
On a note more cautious in the face of the stimulus, the spokesperson of Québec solidaire in the area of economic justice and tax, Vincent Marissal, warns that it is not necessary to go to the front “at any price” even if it is”a crucial stage” of the crisis.
“The priority must remain to ensure the health and safety of people who return to work, insists that the member for Rosemont. There is no question of forcing anyone to return to work if we do not respect 110% the instructions given by the guide of the health of the CNESST.”
A position shared by the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN), that is said to be encouraged by following the guidelines observed in the vast majority of building residential since its re-launch.
“We do not have the right to fail, because nobody wants to be responsible for a second wave of contamination,” commented the president of the CSN-Construction, Stone Cuff.
The Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) holds a similar message with a particular interest in the dialogue between government, employers and trade unions.
“There can be no compromise”, can we read in a statement attributed to the president of the FTQ; and Daniel Boyer.
He recalled the importance that the protective equipment are available, that workers can wash their hands frequently and that they respect the separation physical of two metres.
“The success of the déconfinement economic will depend in large part on the good will of employers to properly comply with the health and safety rules,” says Mr. Boyer.