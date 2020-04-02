The business is covered by the quarantine in the case of contracts – chamber of Commerce
Force majeure justifying the usual problems.
In Ukraine, a growing number of cases where companies try to justify common problems and non-compliance force majeure. This is stated in the press service of the chamber of Commerce and industry (CCI).
In such cases, the chamber of Commerce refuses to issue certificates showing the existence of circumstances of force majeure, based on the current legislation and the results of the analysis of the documents.
“The chamber of Commerce of Ukraine defends the interests of Ukrainian business. We consider inadmissible the attempts of a large number of entrepreneurs and enterprises, who are trying to refer to force majeure for evasion of obligations to the partners – whether they are Ukrainian or foreign businesses or individuals. In these cases, we refuse the issuance of certificates of presence of force majeure circumstances”, – said the President of the CCI Gennadiy Chizhikov.
It is reported that TPP responsibly to the issuance of such certificates, and thoroughly analyses the conditions of the contracts on the grounds for exemptions from the obligations in case of force majeure.
“Certificate of force majeure the right, but not the obligation. Quarantine showed that Ukrainian business is conscious, able to negotiate,” – said Chizhikov.
As previously reported, the chamber of Commerce has estimated that the quarantine has left without work of up to 700 thousand people.