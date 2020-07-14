The canada-u.s. border should remain closed for another month
The Ambassador bridge between Ontario and Michigan
Share
July 14, 2020 13h06
Share
The canada-u.s. border should remain closed for another month
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The canada-u.s. border should remain closed for another month.
Canada has reached an agreement in principle with the United States to extend the agreement in place, with the same terms and conditions. According to our information, the canadian government was still awaiting final signing of the Americans, but soon will be.
The current agreement, which prohibits the passage of non-essential between Canada and the United States, has been extended from month to month since march. The most recent agreement concluded between the two countries was due to expire on 21 July, but will likely be extended until 21 August.
On Monday, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has hinted that a deal was imminent with the United States.
“It is a week, roughly, the end of the current period of closing our borders and we will have announcements to make, working with the United States, in the coming days on the border,” he said during a press conference in front of Rideau Cottage.
Canadians will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief at the idea that their neighbours to the south don’t come to visit in full summer.
In a recent survey led Light for The Canadian Press, they were 86 % stated that they were totally in disagreement with a re-opening of the border at the end of the month, which would allow the Americans to come to the country.
Currently, the rate of infection to the COVID-19 in the United States continue to climb, while in Canada, the curve seems to follow a downward path almost everywhere.
Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer of Canada recalled that Canada had made “major efforts” in recent months and that it was not necessary that these efforts be in vain.
“Canadians have sacrificed much to flatten the curve and we don’t want to waste our efforts, with all that has been done to date,” he said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.