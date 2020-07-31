The canadian airports start to check the temperature of passengers
Transport Canada indicates that the temperature control will be extended by 30 September to the 11 other busiest airports in the country, including Quebec (photo), Ottawa and Billy Bishop in Toronto.
July 31, 2020
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — All passengers departing from the four largest canadian airports, including Montreal-Trudeau, will now undergo a temperature check before going to the control point.
Passengers who have a temperature above 38 degrees will not be allowed to travel; they will be invited to book a new seat after two weeks of quarantine.
The federal government announced Thursday that stations temperature control are now installed in the airports of Montreal, Toronto (Pearson), Vancouver and Calgary, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Transport Canada indicates that the temperature control will be extended by 30 September to the 11 other busiest airports in the country, including Quebec city, Ottawa and Billy Bishop in Toronto.
The department states that employees who enter into restricted areas of airports will also be controlled.
If their temperature is above 38 degrees Celsius in the first test, passengers will be asked to wait 10 minutes, unless they present a medical certificate stating precisely the reason for which this high temperature is not caused by the COVID-19 – a negative test to the COVID-19 will not be enough, precise-t-on. If a second reading still indicates a temperature higher than 38 degrees, or if the passenger refuses a second reading, he will not be allowed to be present at the control point.
These new screening measures are intended to complement the previous security measures surrounding travel, including the requirement for all passengers to wear a cover face.