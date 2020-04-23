The canadian army deployed in inuit villages
April 3, 2020 20h31
MONTREAL — The canadian army was deployed in northern Quebec in order to curb the spread of the pandemic coronavirus in inuit villages, where two cases have been confirmed, announced Friday that the canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau.
The Rangers, a branch of the reserve force of the canadian armed forces (CAF), already counted a “military presence in the sparsely populated areas of northern Canada,” stated the canadian government.
“We received a request from the government of Québec for an intervention of the armed forces to lend a helping hand to northern communities and isolated”, said the Prime minister, Justin Trudeau, during his daily press conference.
“Our members are always ready to help communities fight” against the COVID-19. “I can confirm that the armed forces will be there for Quebeckers, like all Canadians,” he added.
“The number of military personnel and resources required to perform the specific tasks determined” still needs to be clarified, said a spokesman for the army.
About 700 canadian Rangers, among the 5,000 in this unit, are based in Quebec.
On Monday, the minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan said that 24 000 military personnel could be mobilised to help slow the spread of the virus and intervene in the reinforcement for the floods and the fires.
The first case of coronavirus in the Nunavik region of arctic quebec which is home to some 12,000 inhabitants, mostly Inuit, spread in a string of 14 coastal villages, has been identified Saturday.
A second case was confirmed Wednesday in the village of Puvirnituq on the Hudson bay.
The Canada census of Friday afternoon, more than 12, 000 cases of coronavirus and 208 deaths.
In addition, 60 000 soldiers, representing 85% of the canadian army, were ordered to be placed in isolation in preparation for possible deployments to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19 in Canada.
“They have the order to stay home and to stay in good health,” said the chief of the defence staff of the canadian armed forces Jonathan Vance to the English-language channel Global News.
OTTAWA OFFERS A FULL-TIME JOB FOR ARMY RESERVISTS
The federal government wants to provide full-time employment to all of the reservists of the canadian armed Forces, until the end of the summer, in order to strengthen the ranks of the military, but also to offer jobs to Canadians laid off currently.
Reservists across the country are currently being contacted to determine their interest and availability. They would be entitled to the same salary and the same benefits as members of the regular force, for the next five months, remaining available if the military were invited to give a helping hand to the civil society organizations.
In a letter to military personnel and their families, the general Jonathan Vance, chief of staff of the defence, indicated on Friday that reservists are likely to serve close to home – but that could change. “I expect that members of the reserve Force serve first in their local community and the surrounding area, while being ready to be quickly deployed if the operations require it,” wrote the general.
Mr. Vance also said that the Guard ceremony on Parliament Hill and at Rideau Hall will be cancelled this summer, and that the army are still reviewing options to see if it will be possible to keep the sentinels at the Tomb of the unknown Soldier, in Ottawa. The show season of the “Snowbirds” and other demo teams could also be cancelled.
Although the planning is still underway, the department of national Defence says that many of the reservists who will be willing to voluntarily serve full-time will have their contract begin as early as Sunday and continue until the end of August. The spokesperson of the ministry of Defence, Daniel Le Bouthillier, said Friday that volunteers will commit to “stay with them, in good health,” until a mission or a specific task assigned.
24 000 military on high alert
Canada has approximately 25 000 reservists; most serve one day per week and one weekend per month. However, it is often asked to give a helping hand to the regular force in times of natural disasters, each year, and can represent 20 % to 30 % of military personnel deployed on a mission abroad.
Lieutenant-general (retired) Guy Thibault, who was second in command of the armed Forces, has welcomed the decision to offer employment to full-time to all of the reservists during the pandemic.
Many of the reservists are university students or have other part-time jobs that may have been affected by the pandemic, he said. It is therefore logical to integrate them into the Forces at a time when they may need money and where the military has need of people.
A “perfect opportunity” for both parties, said lieutenant-general (retired) Thibault, who today presides over the council of the Institute the Conference of defence associations. Lee Berthiaume, The canadian Press