The canadian athletes to receive assistance in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19
Photo: Tijana Martin, The canadian Press
The chief executive officer of the canadian olympic Committee, David Shoemaker
Olympic and paralympic athletes will receive financial aid of $ 5 million to facilitate the resumption of their activities in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19.
The canadian olympic Committee (COC), the canadian paralympic Committee (CPC) and own the podium ” program (ANP) have announced the investment on Monday, in the framework of a takeover by phases of high performance sport in the country.
Many athletes were forced to train in them for several weeks. The Games of Tokyo have been postponed to next year due to the pandemic.
The working group led by ANP has developed a national framework of minimum standards based on current evidence and on the instructions of the health authorities, provincial, territorial and federal governments.
The chief executive officer of the COC, David Shoemaker, has explained that this plan is based on investing in measures that maximize return safe and healthy to the training of the athletes.
Swimming Canada has also presented a strategy of return in the pools last week.
The trampolinist Rosie MacLennan, a double olympic champion and vice-chair of the COC athletes ‘ Commission, has welcomed this investment, which will allow athletes to take up the sport in a safe and healthy environment.