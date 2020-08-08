The Canadian eliminating the Penguins in the series of qualification
Photo: Frank Gunn, The canadian Press
The custodian of the Canadian Carey Price makes a stop against the defender of the Penguins ‘ Kris Letang.
The canadian Press and
Alexis Belanger-Champagne – The canadian Press
in Toronto
21: 51
- Sports
Out of the race in march, the Canadian has proved that he deserved his place among the teams participating in the relaunch of the NHL.
Artturi Lehkonen has shaken up the ropes with 4:11 to do in the third period, and montreal eliminated the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, by winning the fourth match of their series of qualification by the mark of 2-0.
Paul Byron drew the whole world spinning in the enclave, up to the right of the net. Byron then slipped the disc in front, where Lehkonen was able to pull in a cage gaping.
Shea Weber added an insurance goal into an empty net with 31.8 seconds to go.
The Penguins were the favorites in this series, who had amassed 15 more points than the Habs in the regular season.
Carey Price and the Canadian have, however, managed to quickly slow down their journey. The Penguins have now lost nine of their last 10 playoff games.
For its part, the Canadian will face the Philadelphia Flyers or Tampa Bay Lightning in the quarter finals of the Association of the Is.
Price has made 22 stops on Friday, managed a sixth clean sheet in his career in the playoffs. At the other end of the rink, Tristan Jarry has rejected 20 shots, who had obtained a first start in relief of Matt Murray.
Striker Alex Belzile had a first career game in the NHL, in succession to Jake Evans. The latter was injured during the third game.
Claude Julien has also relied on the trio he had composed after the first intermission of the third game.
On the side of the Penguins, Jared McCann was back in training, after having yielded his place to Sam Lafferty Wednesday.
The intensity rewarded
The Penguins had a good start meeting up here in the series, but the two teams have been cautious for a long time Friday, focusing on their defensive game.
Even if the first shot on goal of the second period has been successfully completed after 4:26 of game, the meeting was animated a little.
Victor Mete got two great opportunities for the Canadian, but has been unable to achieve the target.
The Penguins have benefited from a attack two-against-one after eight minutes of play, but Jeff Petry was able to counter the first wave, and Price made the save in front of Sidney Crosby after a discount of Jake Guentzel from the back of the net.
At the other end of the rink, Nick Suzuki has missed the net completely open, after a rebound in favour of the band.
The shots were 13-11 in favor of the Penguins after 40 minutes of play.
The intensity was finally the level expected in series to the back of the locker room.
The Canadian has caused the first occasions, but Byron has reached the pole, and Brendan Gallagher has stumbled twice to Jarry.
Can be whipped, the Penguins have in their turn increased their energy. Crosby has reached the top of the crossbar during a numerical advantage.
Byron has finally settled the stalemate late in the third period, then Price has closed the door to the Penguins.
To see the video
It is satisfying to have won the series, but that is all it is, a series. We are going to enjoy the moment, and then turn our attention to what is coming.
— Artturi Lehkonen