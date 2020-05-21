The canadian football would resume in September, at the earliest

| May 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Le football canadien reprendrait en septembre, au plus tôt

Photo: John Woods The canadian Press

The date for the resumption of the activities of the LCF is subject to the approval of the various levels of government and health authorities.


The cancellation pure and simple of the season 2020, remains possible.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *