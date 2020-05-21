The canadian football would resume in September, at the earliest
May 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Photo: John Woods The canadian Press
The date for the resumption of the activities of the LCF is subject to the approval of the various levels of government and health authorities.
The cancellation pure and simple of the season 2020, remains possible.
