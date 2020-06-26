The canadian Red Cross will provide 900 people to the CHSLD du Québec [VIDEO]
June 26, 2020 11h44
Updated at 12: 05pm
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The canadian Red Cross will provide 900 people to lend a helping hand in the CHSLD du Québec by the end of the month of July, announced by the prime minister Justin Trudeau.
A first tranche of 150 people will be deployed by July 6, and 750 other people additional will come in post by 29 July, ” said Mr. Trudeau. They should help until the 15th of September, the time that Quebec forms its cohort of orderlies.
Some members of the canadian armed Forces are yet to stabilize the situation in four homes in the province. Mr. Trudeau has assured that the military will remain in position until the signals are at green.
Subsequently, the CAF plan to keep ten military teams, composed of a nurse and six medical technicians, ready to be deployed in case of emergency in the CHSLD du Québec.
The minister of public Safety, Bill Blair, will make the point to the sides of the canadian Red Cross at a press conference at 13h.
Number of cases
There has been more than 2 558 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend on average 38 000 tests per day. The disease has been detected in approximately 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, it has recensé102 733 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8507 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 55 079 case in Quebec, of which 5448 deaths; 34 316 cases in Ontario, of which 2644 death; 7851 case in Alberta, including 154 deaths; 2869 case in British Columbia, including 173 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, with 63 deaths; 759 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 316 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
