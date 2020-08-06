The Canadian Stella Meghie will be the movie about Whitney Houston
Victoria Ahearn
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — filmmaker canadian Stella Meghie will realize a biographical movie highly anticipated on the late performer Whitney Houston.
The writer-director who grew up in Oshawa, Ontario, has state of the film project I Wanna Dance With Somebody on its official accounts of social media.
She relayed a variety of articles about the confirmation of his contribution to the making of the film, and noted that the release date is set for thanksgiving 2022.
The account Facebook of Whitney Houston indicates that the division TriStar Pictures Sony has won the auction to acquire the rights to the feature film.
He also argues that the screenwriter-producer Anthony McCarten, a four-time Oscar-nominated, will write the scenario, and the record producer Clive Davis and the estate of Whitney Houston are involved in the project.
Anthony McCarten had worked on Bohemian Rhapsody, the recent feature film about the british rock band Queen and the singer Freddie Mercury.
Information circulated on I Wanna Dance with Somebody for a few months.
It is not known who will take the role of the great performer who died in 2012, who has sold over 200 million records during his career with hits such as I Will Always Love You , and How Will I Know.
The previous movies of Stella Meghie, a native of Toronto, include Jean of the Joneses, Everything, Everything, The Weekend and The Photograph, released in February.
Last month, she was invited to become a member of the Academy of arts and sciences of cinema, which organises the Oscars.
Before I dive into the cinema, she had worked in public relations in the world of fashion.
Stella Meghie has written, directed and co-produced The Photograph, a romantic drama starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.
In an interview for the release of the film, Stella Meghie had declared to The Canadian Press that it was very rare to see on screens, a film supported by hollywood studios that tells a love story of the characters as black as that of The Photograph, and that she hoped that her film can open doors.
“I love these films, I want to see more of it”, said the filmmaker, who now resides in Los Angeles. “It is important that it works well to send a message to the industry that these films will be popular and recognizable to the public.”