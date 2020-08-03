The Canadian will keep the same recipe for the second game
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
The defender of the Montreal Canadiens, Jeff Petry, who celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the playoffs of the Stanley Cup Saturday in Toronto.
The Canadian has managed to apply the recipe for success in the first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, but montreal keeps both feet on the ground.
The Habs has caused one of the surprises of the first day of the tournament to revive the NHL, beating the Penguins 3-2 in overtime. After having braved the storm, the men of Claude Julien has managed to limit the damage, despite seven infériorités digital.
“As the game wore on, we were more comfortable in our way of playing against them, pointed out Julien video, Sunday morning. We finished the match strong, and not only outnumbered, but also on the side of the shots and scoring chances. We had the energy in overtime.
[Suzuki] has not played like a rookie, but rather as a veteran. It was a good test for him, and he has responded in a brilliant way.
— Phillip Danault
“In the neutral zone, we gave them too much speed, but we adjusted. The failure front could also be better. This would allow us to create turnovers and create more scoring chances. “
Carey Price and Nick Suzuki were the two stars meeting for the Canadian. Price has been particularly strong in the early game, while the rest of the team found its bearings. For his part, Suzuki has, in particular, found at the front in numerical inferiority, while Phillip Danault is found three times in the dungeon. “[Suzuki] has not played like a rookie, but rather as a veteran, stressed Danault. It was a good test for him, and he has responded in a brilliant way. “
Suzuki has also hit the target early in the second period, which allowed for a lead of 2-0 at the Canadian. The Penguins were able to tie the game, but Jeff Petry has finally played the hero in overtime.
Bother Price
The principle criticisms of the head coach of the Penguins, Mike Sullivan, after the meeting concerned the game in the digital advantage and work around the net of Price.
The two goals of the Penguins were marked at short distances, and the result of deviations around the net. The word order in the band of Sidney Crosby will therefore interfere with Price being more aggressive around the net Canadian.
Sullivan has not attempted to send the trio of Crosby, against Danault in the first game of the series. In general, the two coaches were able to use in rotation with their four trios.
Danault has, in particular, attributed this to the fact that Crosby is taking a lot of bets in the game and got a lot of playing time. For his part, Julien said he was happy to rely on four trios balanced.
“I do not know his philosophy [that Sullivan], but from our side, I know that we are not very good when we try to impose a confrontation, and that we begin to multiply the changes, pointed out Julien. We have built our training accordingly. Kotkaniemi is left with two veterans reliable [Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen]. Suzuki was probably our best attacker, and I have not had to worry about with him, even if it is quite a challenge for him to play against Crosby or Malkin.
The Canadian now expects to see the Penguins make changes to bounce back in the second game, Monday night. Regardless, the troops of Julian knows that the road is still long before being able to celebrate a total victory.
“We need to be ready for what [the Penguins] are going to try to adjust and we need to understand why we have had success. We must continue to work in our structure and believe that it is the key to our success, ” said the attacker Brendan Gallagher.