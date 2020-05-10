The Cannes film Festival still hopes to Spike Lee for 2021
The Cannes film Festival hopes to have Spike Lee as the president of the edition in 2021.
May 10, 2020 13h39
PARIS — The Cannes film Festival, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, hopes to keep the american director Spike Lee, the president of the edition cancelled this year because of the sars coronavirus, as president of the jury in 2021, said on Sunday its two main leaders.
“Spike Lee is extra. He let us know […] that it was going to be president of the jury in 2021,” said Pierre Lescure, president of the Festival, in the Figaro.
“Spike Lee told us that we would be faithful whatever happens. I hope that we will get there next year,” says for its part, the general delegate of the Festival, Thierry Frémaux, the british site Screendaily.com.
The american filmmaker would have had to submit, out of competition, “a superb film that he has made with Netflix”, “Da 5 Bloods”, due out on the online platform on the 12th of June, says Frémaux. “This “surprise […] would have had to mark the return of Netflix on the red carpet, out-of-competition”course.
The largest film Festival in the world and the u.s. platform maintain complex reports, and from 2017 any film stamped Netflix did not feature in the official selection. In 2017 two movies to Netflix are included, including “Okja” by south Korean director Bong Joon-ho, which won the Palme d’or in 2019, and oscar winner for “Parasite”. But their non-release in the cinema sparked controversy.
According to MESSRS. Lescure and Frémaux, the discussion on the alternative forms that could take the festival this year is continued, in particular around the selection marked “Cannes 2020”, without a jury and without charts, and a possible collaboration with the Venice film Festival.
“We agree on the principle of doing something together, but we speculate on the form this should take,” says and Mr. Lescure about Venice, Mr. Frémaux stating the wish “to make films together”.
“With the label Cannes 2020 and the market the film online, a “Cannes” beyond the walls” will be the third focus of our redeployment this fall,” says the ceo, referring to a presence at festivals in Toronto, Deauville, Angoulême, San Sebastian, New York, Busan, South Korea, or the Light festival in Lyon.
Regarding the cost of the cancellation of the festival’s physical, Mr. Lescure is estimated that the shortfall “could be between 5 and 10 million” euros (7,55 and $ 15 million). But he emphasized that “the way the festival has structured its finances and its cash-flow by establishing an endowment fund puts it at the shelter”. This fund has around € 20 million ($30 million), ” he continued, holding that “the festival will never be a commercial machine”.