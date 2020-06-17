The Capitals and the Eagles will have to turn to a plan B

The Capitals will probably have to draw a line on the League’s Frontier this summer.

June 16, 2020 16: 15

Ian Bussières

The Sun

The announcement of the continued closure of the u.s.-canada border until July 21, complicates the life of the Capitals of Quebec and the Eagles of Trois-Rivières, who were due to start their first season in the League Frontier independent baseball with 12 other american teams. Training in quebec will probably have to turn to a plan B.

“I think it will be very hard to play in the League Frontier this season, so we will go with our plan B, is to align the canadian players in four teams, installed at Quebec and Three Rivers”, said on Tuesday the Sun the president of the Capitals, Michel Laplante.

“I do not see how the Eagles and the Capitals could do something in the circumstances. We have a meeting at 10am on Wednesday and that should confirm all of this. After that, we will have the freedom to do what one wants”, he continued, adding that he did not believe that the situation affecting the future of the two teams in the League Frontier.

“The crisis allowed us to forge even stronger bonds with the League,” insisted the one who wishes take the plan B of the american Association of professional baseball independent, a circuit of 12 teams that will hold a season shortened to 60 games with six teams based in three cities, Fargo, Sioux Falls and Franklin.

“Yes, it looks like this that wants to make the american Association. Besides, I just talk to them today,” said Laplante. The teams in québec wish to start their activities in mid-July and continue until mid-September.

“We are working with the City of Quebec and the government of Quebec. There is still a lot of wires to attach, but we’re optimistic,” says-t it.

Not a good news

For his part, the commissioner of the League of the Frontier, Bill Lee, has also been forced to confess that the announcement of the extension of the closure of the border was not all good news for his circuit.

“We’re going to talk about everything that happens in a meeting Wednesday morning. The teams have to deal with regulations of federal, provincial, state and local. We must first know what it can and what it cannot do before making a decision,” he says.

“I’m not going to say the season is lost and I don’t want to speculate on the future,” he says.

Lee did not give a deadline after which the League Frontier could not start its operations this year, recalling that his circuit only needs two weeks of training camp before being able to relaunch its activities.

“Normally, the fact of having teams in two countries does not cause difficulties, but we are not in a normal year!”, the commissioner declared in closing.

Notes : The dome is installed on the Stage Canac for the winter period will be deflated from 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. Saturday, young baseball players should be able to use the field… Michel Laplante remains convinced to be able to align the best canadian prospects in a potential league of four teams in Quebec city and Trois-Rivières. “I fail to see the teams of major prevent of guys 23 or 24 years of play in Canada if they can’t play in the United States,” said the president of the Caps…

