The Capitals and the Eagles will have to turn to a plan B
The Capitals will probably have to draw a line on the League’s Frontier this summer.
Share
June 16, 2020 16: 15
Share
The Capitals and the Eagles will have to turn to a plan B
Ian Bussières
The Sun
The announcement of the continued closure of the u.s.-canada border until July 21, complicates the life of the Capitals of Quebec and the Eagles of Trois-Rivières, who were due to start their first season in the League Frontier independent baseball with 12 other american teams. Training in quebec will probably have to turn to a plan B.
“I think it will be very hard to play in the League Frontier this season, so we will go with our plan B, is to align the canadian players in four teams, installed at Quebec and Three Rivers”, said on Tuesday the Sun the president of the Capitals, Michel Laplante.
“I do not see how the Eagles and the Capitals could do something in the circumstances. We have a meeting at 10am on Wednesday and that should confirm all of this. After that, we will have the freedom to do what one wants”, he continued, adding that he did not believe that the situation affecting the future of the two teams in the League Frontier.
“The crisis allowed us to forge even stronger bonds with the League,” insisted the one who wishes take the plan B of the american Association of professional baseball independent, a circuit of 12 teams that will hold a season shortened to 60 games with six teams based in three cities, Fargo, Sioux Falls and Franklin.
“Yes, it looks like this that wants to make the american Association. Besides, I just talk to them today,” said Laplante. The teams in québec wish to start their activities in mid-July and continue until mid-September.
“We are working with the City of Quebec and the government of Quebec. There is still a lot of wires to attach, but we’re optimistic,” says-t it.