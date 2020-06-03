The CAQ acts as if she had “killed” the PQ, accused the mna Harold LeBel
The mp of the Parti quebecois Harold LeBel questions the government in the national assembly, in Quebec city, on may 26.
Share
June 3, 2020 13h09
Updated at 14h34
Share
The CAQ acts as if she had “killed” the PQ, accused the mna Harold LeBel
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“They have the impression that they killed the Parti québécois, and they want to kill him until the end. But this is not true, they have not killed. It is there and then we will do our work.”
Harold LeBel and his fellow members of the Parti québécois has swallowed through the attacks launched by prime minister François Legault to the place of their interim leader, Pascal Bérubé.
On Tuesday, during the question period at the Salon bleu of the national Assembly, Mr. Legault accused Mr. Bérubé of wanting to “kill the tourist” in Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions, because they would have preferred to postpone the lifting of the road blockade in La Pocatière.
Wednesday morning, the parti québécois LeBel had not yet digested the affront.
“Tell Pascal that he wanted to kill tourism, it was really low”, it has thrown the member for Rimouski, addressing himself to the subject in point of press early in the morning.
“With Pascal, and the prefects of Bas-Saint-Laurent, the mayors of the major cities of the Bas-Saint-Laurent for the past two and a half months, we talk every Monday, with the health network. Every Monday, everyone is online. And everybody said : “It would have been better to push the dams at La Pocatière.” All the world said.
“In the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie, the directors [regional public Health] told us : “No, it is not necessary to open it.” This is what they told us. And there, at one point, we learn that there was a decision that sometimes I don’t know where, that does not respect what the public Health said among us and said : “We open”,” says Mr. LeBel.
“Cheap shot” of Legault
“The question of Pascal was relevant, then the prime minister has looked at the top”, he laments, did not hesitate to qualify the remarks of the prime minister Legault of “cheap shot“. “He looked at us from the top. Then he does it often.”
Mr. LeBel recall a previous dustup similar with the minister of the Environment, Benoît Charette.
MESSRS Legault and Charette are two former Parti québécois. Mr. Legault has then founded the Coalition avenir Québec in 2011, before recruiting Mr. Charette.
“This kind of how we look at, at a given time, it will”, tranche M. LeBel.
“It’s been a long time we always will feel this kind of contempt, or I don’t know how you can call it. They have the impression that they killed the Parti québécois, and they want to kill him until the end. But this is not true, they have not killed. It is there and then we will do our work. We are going to continue. We will have a new chief [elected on 9 October]. It was congress who are on the way. One of the activists. This is not true. We are people of conviction and then we’re going to continue to fight.”
Mr. LeBel is also of the view that the current situation does not lend itself to the games supporters.
“We have big days for the past two months, two and a half months. The mps, you work very hard. Partisanship does not count in there. We have a job to do, it was the questions to ask and it deserves the respect of a prime minister who wants that we work all together. He should lead by example”, concluded the member of parliament for Rimouski.
After having formed a minority government from 2012 to 2014, the PQ has only nine mps in the national Assembly, while the CAQ occupies 76 of the 125 seats to be elected.