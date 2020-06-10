The CAQ created a website to promote the project of law 61 of the government
10 June 2020
The canadian Press
The Coalition avenir Quebec has put online Tuesday evening, a web site whose goal is to promote the project of law 61, which was tabled by the government and denounced by the opposition.
The web site whose address is “pl61.ca” claims to want to separate the fiction and the facts about the economic stimulus plan widely criticized by the opposition parties.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have prioritised the spread of good information. Response to false information circulating on the social networks, we separate the true from the false,” can we read in the introduction of the home page.
“Currently, we have a double challenge : to revive the economy without restarting the pandemic. Please help us to spread the info and not the plot!”, continues the document put online by the political party and not by the government of Quebec.
A simple search of the metadata related to the domain pl61.I can confirm that the online has been carried out in the name of Denis Joannette, a senior leader of the Coalition avenir Québec and a member of the government.
On Twitter, the co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, has described this line of attempting to “damage control” on the part of the CAQ.
“This is what I call to be on the defensive”, he commented.
The leader of the Parti québécois, Martin Ouellet, is also expressed on Twitter, comparing the approach to the strategy of the liberal to defend his reputation during the Charbonneau commission.
“It is precisely to avoid a repeat of that dark time that the CAQ cannot give powers to supersize!”, wrote the mp of the parti québecois.
The page PL61.ca lists a series of statements identified as “false”, but without specifying where they come from or who would have advanced. In exchange, lists a series of statements identified as facts, according to the CAQ.
The public Committee to monitor the recommendations of the Charbonneau commission has warned the government against the contents of the PL61, which, according to him, creates conditions which are extremely favourable to the emergence of corruption, collusion and other malpractices”.
The opposition parties accuse the government of François Legault of trying to take advantage of the pandemic of the COVID-19 to arrogate to themselves powers disproportionate and to violate the democratic process.
A section of the website also invites the citizens to see the projects in their area who appear on the preliminary list of infrastructure projects of the government.