The CAQ filed an omnibus bill designed to boost the economy
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The president of the Treasury Board, Christian Dubé
The opposition parties have not hidden their surprise Wednesday in the filing of a large bill to revive the quebec economy that the government Legault wants to adopt in a week and a half. The draft law of the president of the Treasury Board, Christian Dubé, contains measures to accelerate infrastructure projects and extend the state of sanitary emergency until the government decides to put an end to it.
“We have before us, some would say, a mammoth, some would say, an omnibus, I would say it is quite an omnibus, found the liberal party leader, Marc Tanguay. We are talking about expropriation, environment, streamlined procedures, the law on public health, the state of emergency, reporting reduced, retroactivity, and the list goes on. There are several chapters. “
“The bill that we filed what we heard in the reading of the explanatory notes is what could be roughly an omnibus stimulus, said the co-spokesman and parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. It is a bill which will impact on several existing laws in Québec, on several regulations, on multiple procedures. This is not nothing, this is not commonplace. “
The parliamentary leader of the parti québecois Martin Ouellet said he was “surprised” to see the scope. “We are well aware of the pq that we are in a pandemic and that Quebec expects of us and its parliamentarians that it offers solutions that, yes, in the current situation, but long-term solutions for a more secure future for Quebecers. “
Bill 61 gives the government the authority to identify infrastructure projects to accelerate. It contains a list of 202 projects that would promote the economic recovery of Québec, such as the construction of Homes of the elderly, NURSING homes, hospitals, primary and secondary schools, rehabilitation of roads and transit projects. The electrical network metropolitan collective transport de Montréal is part of it.
The additions of other projects in this list should either increase the self-sufficiency medical or food autonomy in Québec. The measures of acceleration include a procedure for the expropriation leaner and raise the requirement to obtain an environmental assessment.
The bill would extend the state of emergency health indefinitely, or until the government decides to put an end to it.
“The importance of passing this bill there by the end of the session, it is that the work will suspend for a period of approximately three months until 15 September next,” argued the government house leader, Simon Jolin-Barrette. “If you want to make sure to ensure that Quebecers will be able to work, to have measures that will ensure to revive the economy, there are still emergency. “
The three opposition parties have requested the holding of consultations to hear all the groups who would be affected by these many changes, what Mr. Simon Jolin-Barrette is committed to organize.
