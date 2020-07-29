The care management of the Auberge aux Trois Pignons put under guardianship, an investigation is underway
The CIUSSS in the National Capital put under guardianship, the Auberge aux Trois Pignons de Beauport.
Share
28 July 2020 16h18
Updated at 21h03
Share
The care management of the Auberge aux Trois Pignons put under guardianship, an investigation is underway
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital takes control of the delivery of care offered at the Inn at the Three Gables of Beauport. A form of guardianship necessary after testimonies troubling are fears for the safety of the residents.
The integrated Centre, the university announced Tuesday afternoon that she was in charge of the coordination of care of the residence for the elderly. This decision is made, it is said, in agreement with the direction is effective from Monday, by the end of the day.
“We arrived on site on the 11th of July (when the first documented case of the covid). Day-to-day, we have observations, which would bring us to ask us some questions, ” says Guy Thibodeau, CEO assistant CIUSSS. We thought for a few days to take over the management. The decision made public today is in the evolution of things”, he adds.
Even if the number of users and employees infected by the covid is now stable, the quality of care deteriorates always, especially because of absences and resignations of the staff of the private resource, reports the CIUSSS. Weaknesses were observed in terms of physical care and food services, and laundry facilities.
“We have agreed with the owner that he would not be able to get on top on the situation. It is for this reason that we decided to take charge of the operations, the time to take control of the situation,” says Mr. Thibodeau.
In the beginning of the outbreak on July 11, 35 workers of the CIUSSS have been called in for reinforcement. Monday, 15 others have joined this group on a voluntary basis. For the time being, a fifty to put the shoulder to the wheel.
Mr. Thibodeau noted that the work will be long-term. It will also evaluate if the users live in the right environment. Some may represent a case too heavy a burden for the health care capacity of the residence. Obviously, the certification of the hostel as intermediate resource is in the game. If she had to keep, important corrections are to be expected. Leaders will need to demonstrate their ability to meet the needs of their customers.
The CIUSSS will contact all the families to give them a state of the situation and answer their questions. A dedicated phone line for families has been put in place to ensure access to information at any time.
A survey
Tuesday morning, the minister of Health, Christian Dubé, commented on his Twitter account that the announcement of an independent investigation confirmed a little earlier by his colleague, minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais.
“We must understand why the situation has deteriorated, and we want to know at what point the actors have been quick in their alarms, and in their actions. The independent investigation that we have requested will shed some light and allow us to prepare for the future.”
Monday, The Sun reported the testimony of dr. Karyne Cordeau and a fellow doctor coming to the aid of the institution since the first case of coronavirus reported on 11 July. They describe the place as ” the middle of the most dysfunctional in which they have worked. The two women state that “in case of choking with food, deterioration of wounds, poor management of diabetes, repeated falls, stays on the ground for extended care and hygiene neglected.” They said they fear for the safety of residents. The establishment comprises a total of 97 units.
To date, there are 21 users and 7 staff members infected and three deaths. The minister of Health said that they do not want it “is as Herron”, institution of Montreal, where 43 people lost their lives.
READ ALSO : Auberge aux Trois Pignons: the shortcomings observed well before the pandemic
READ ALSO : reinforcements will be sent to the Auberge aux Trois Pignons
ALSO READ : Two doctors are sounding the alarm about the situation at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons