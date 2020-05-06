The carers satisfied with the relaxation of the rules
Family caregivers of seniors and the parents of children with an intellectual disability may push a sigh of relief. As of may 11, they will be able to again visit their loved ones in homes, NURSING homes and intermediate resources.
The réseau FADOQ applauds the government’s decision Legault. “Families saw it as well, by the window, that their loved one was not, that he was bedridden,” says its president, Gisèle Tasse-Goodman.
This announcement will be ” to lower the level of anxiety of families “, according to the director, quebec Society of intellectual disability, Anik Larose. “In intellectual disability, be denied contact with the family, it is extremely difficult for the person itself, but also for loved ones who have died of worry “, she said.
The Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés (RQRA) said he was also favorable to the reception of caregivers in institutions. He wished, however, that the government Legault should clearly define what is a relative caregiver. He fears a “multitude of family caregivers” on mother’s day, Sunday. “There is the fear that children come with the grandchildren,” said Yves Desjardins.
In a press briefing, the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, has specified that a “caregiver significant” is ” a person who comes on a regular basis “.
For its part, the Association of private schools approved (ECHA) ensures that its members will “make every effort” to accommodate the caregivers. But still it is necessary that they have the necessary equipment to ensure their safety, she says. “It is important for us to ensure the protection of their caregivers, said the executive director of the ECHA, Annick Lavoie. In the Montreal region, many institutions receive the protection material at their own pace. “
In a press briefing, the minister Blais indicated that ” if an institution wants to deny access to the caregiver, he will need to justify this exception to the ministry of Health and social Services “.
Annick Lavoie defends its institutions have refused to of a caregiver. She noted that the previous government directive in this regard, effective as of April 16, required the caregivers to pass a screening test prior to their entry into the centres. “In the middle of April, there was a shortage of tests,” she said.
More freedom for the 70 years and over
In addition to allowing caregivers to visit their loved one, Quebec relaxes the containment of the 70 years and over. Seniors who reside in residences can now go out walking without supervision.
“This is good news, says Gisèle Tasse-Goodman. In addition, it is important to act with caution. The risk of contamination is always there. “She reminded the elders that they must adhere to the rule of a distance of two meters, echoing the remarks of the director of Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.
The réseau FADOQ is said to have received “lots of calls” from seniors-capita-in-residence, who felt the measures excessive and infantilisantes. “But we’ve also had calls from seniors feeling very vulnerable at the COVID-19, said Gisele Tasse-Goodman. It is necessary to keep a constant eye on tight. “
The Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés welcomes this easing of the containment measures. It has surveyed its members last week about the morale of the residents. “Some seniors are let go, cry,” said Yves Desjardins. Other sleeping poorly. They experience stress, anxiety. “
Now they can take a walk when they feel like it. From the 11th of may, they will also have the option of going to grocery stores and pharmacies.