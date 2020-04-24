The Carrefour international de theatre cancelled
The popular itinerant show <em>Where you go when you sleep walking…</em> could be postponed.
The Carrefour international theatre has been unsuccessful so far this year with the pandemic of the COVID-19. All activities in the halls are cancelled. However, it is not excluded that the popular itinerant show Where you go when you sleep walking…? to be deferred.
The decision was heart-wrenching. But it was necessary. For the organization, which every year receives productions from elsewhere, the closure of the borders was the fateful. The festival had not yet unveiled its complete program. And his team played prudence in these uncertain times. The financial loss will therefore be reduced for the organization. “I find that, despite everything, the caution will have been a good counsellor in the circumstances. I trust that it will happen to be out of there in the posture to continue,” says the director general of the Carrefour, Dominique Violette.
But there will still be losses to mop up. “It is sure that there will be [the financial impact],” she adds. It will be for everyone that had been invited. The impact will be significant for the companies. We, there are limits to which one is responsible. This is a case of force majeure. There was still work to be done to determine the impacts. What kinds of arrangements can take? There are possibilities that we may return to some shows next year.”
Flagship activity of the Crossroads, a popular itinerant show Where you go when you sleep walking…? however, could be taken up later this summer, if ever the epidemic of COVID-19 clears. The latest release has been created in the last year on the outskirts of the Saint-Charles river and had to return to its shores in may.
“My motivation and what keeps the morale of the troops, that is if we can get to resume Where you going… before the end of the summer,” says Ms. Violet. It is necessary to check the feasibility of it. There are many elements to take into account. It’s going to work, and I think it may be. It’s going to work.”
The free show, which mobilises a large part of the theatrical community of the capital, was running around the crowds since its inception. Dominique Violet does not hide his wish to be able to see it as a symbol of our collective output of the containment. “It is a show that has a very big with the city, with spectators, with the craftsmen of the medium and the artists of Quebec, she noted. I would see it as a moment where we would say : “finally, we can get together. And we get together around the art and of the population”.”