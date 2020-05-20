The Carrousel de Rimouski diffuse free shorts for youth
in <em>The tiger without stripes</em> will be released on may 24.
Share
20 may 2020 17: 12
Share
The Carrousel de Rimouski diffuse free shorts for youth
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The Carrousel international du film de Rimouski has not had the choice to cancel the program, at the beginning of April. The festival has chosen to migrate on the Internet to make free a part of its programming. From 21 to 24 may 2020, it will offer online will offer two short films per day for youth 4 years and older.
Each day will be associated with a particular theme: growing up ; the grandparents ; the differences and imaginary worlds. Worksheets associated with each of the selected films, available for 24 hours, will also be available.
Poustet Draka (The Kite) and Plody Mraku (The fruit of the clouds) will be the first two films available on the page Facebook of the Carousel, as well as on that of Full(s) Screen(s). The festival virtual had recently hosted the festival gaspesian sea Views.
Details here.