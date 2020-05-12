The case false negative to the COVID-19 remain rare, according to experts
The levy may cause discomfort in the people tested, noted Timothy Sly, professor emeritus of the School of Health at work and public health at Ryerson University, adding that the pick tool was long and flexible and had to go to far in the way, deferral to obtain sufficient material.
May 10, 2020 19h16
Cassandra Szklarski
The Canadian Press
TORONTO – The specter of false positives should not shake the confidence of the public efforts to track the COVID-19, support observers.
Despite recent examples, including some in Nunavut, a number of experts insist to remind that the phenomenon remains rare compared to the amount of testing performed throughout the country, which has reached the million last week.
All tests have some flaws, noted the chief executive of the canadian Society for medical laboratory science Christine Nielsen.
“It is horrible to say, but no test is perfect, said Ms. Nielsen. Even if the accuracy is 99.99 %, a figure that is fantastic, that still means that some tests deserve additional follow-up.”
The accuracy of a medical test is measured in two ways : how often it correctly determines that a person is affected by the disease, and how often it correctly determines that a person is not affected.
Several factors influence the outcome, including the quality of the sample, the tools used to obtain and evaluate, as well as the step which is given in the infection when the sample is obtained. The chief medical officer of Nunavut, Michael Patterson, has noted that these variables made it difficult to define the accuracy rate of the tests.
In the case of the COVID-19, the virus that causes the disease – SARS-CoV-2 – is detected via a test of polymerase chain reaction for reverse transcription.
It works by detecting the ribonucleic acid of the virus in the patient sample, usually from the throat or nasopharyngeal.
“If you only tap once, it will not have the opportunity to raise so much of virus that if you touch the membrane and the rub a few times, he said. There will be variations depending on the identity of the person taking the sample.”
Ms. Nielsen has also recognized that the test used was “very thorough”.
“Let’s say there are 100 steps in the process. If we made a mistake at the first step, the error will be amplified, said Ms. Nielsen. This is where the standards in operational procedures and in the operation of the laboratories – do the same thing every time – are very important.”
And if it is possible to get false negative and false positive, Ms. Nielsen noted that a false-positive result was much less dangerous for public health.
“At least, you are going to place you in quarantine”, she said, adding that the other outcome could lead to the spread in the community.
In spite of everything, Ms. Nielsen has also pointed out that the impact on the person can be just as high, especially if the person in quarantine is not able to work or care for a person dependent on it.
Add to that the risks to mental health associated with the isolation and diagnosis of the COVID-19 and the impact can be considerable.
Cases false positives may also rack up costs for the public health, since the staff needs to find those who had contact with the positive outcome and ensure that they are not infected.
In detailing what went wrong in Nunavut, Mr. Patterson recalled that the screening tests are “only a piece of a set of measures to counter the COVID-19”.