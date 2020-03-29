The case Nazarov recognized guilty in the death of Melitopol pilots, goes to examinations for 2 years
Two years ago, the lawyer of the victims in the case of the downed Il-76 Vitaly Pogosyan gave evidence on the statement regarding the abuse of power by former chief of the General staff Viktor Muzhenko and General Victor Nazarov. After this pre-trial investigation has not advanced a single step.
As the Censor.NO, Poghosyan said in Facebook.
More than two years there is a case Nazarov of expertise, not allowing neither the appellate court to render a decision or investigation to move forward in the investigation of another case,” – said Pogosyan.
He emphasizes that such a thing in law as a reasonable time for the consideration of cases, which constantly reminds the European Court of human rights, in this case, completely absent.
“That’s how we live, some are waiting, others are not worried” – sums up the lawyer.
We will remind, General Viktor Nazarov recognized guilty in the death of the Ukrainian military terrorists shot down the plane Il-76 and was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment. Among the dead – Melitopol crew of crews of military transport aviation. The court is not deprived of his military rank. Moral damages the court should compensate the Ministry of defence.
Following this General Nazarov has filed a lawsuit against self-sewed judge who sentenced him, however, the High Council of justice refused to consider complaints against judges Nazarov self-sewed.
14 Jun 2014 on the territory of the Luhansk region from a portable anti-aircraft missile complex was hit with the aircraft Il-76MD. He caught fire and fell. On Board were 40 servicemen of the 25th separate airborne brigade and 9 crew members. All died. According to the conclusion of a Commission of integrated military tactical forensics, to take measures to overcome the defense of the terrorists and ensure the safety of flights Il-76 in controlled by the militants Lugansk June 14, 2014 was bound directly to the chief of staff of the ATO, ie Nazarov. The military Prosecutor accused the General who at the time of the tragedy, he headed the headquarters of the ATO, in negligence. According to prosecutors, Nazarov knew about a possible terrorist attack, but still sent the plane on departure.