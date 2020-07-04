The case of COVID-19 increase in arrow, Trump flew to Mount Rushmore
A parade on horseback organized by supporters of Donald Trump was held on Friday at Keystone, in South Dakota, a few hours before the president’s arrival.
Share
July 3, 2020 15h29
Updated at 22: 40
Share
The case of COVID-19 increase in arrow, Trump flew to Mount Rushmore
Jerome Advocacy
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Under fire for his silence on the alarming figures of the COVID-19 in the United States, Donald Trump goes Friday at mount Rushmore for an evening of fireworks that he hoped to be a moment of unity in a country that it is difficult to gather.
On the eve of the national holiday of July 4, the republican president will speak under the eyes of four of its distant predecessors — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln — whose monumental heads were carved into the granite under the imposing memorial.
The billionaire republican, who is leaving his vice-president Mike Pence in the first line facing the spectacular rebound of the epidemic that blights the summer of Us, does not hide his enthusiasm for this event which is about 7,500 people are expected to attend.
“This is going to be an extraordinary evening, with fireworks as a few people have seen”, he predicted on Thursday. “This is going to be beautiful!”